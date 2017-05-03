Kildare SFC: Sarsfields begin quest for three in a row 03 May 2017





The Sarsfields players stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. The Sarsfields players stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

This weekend sees the start of the Kildare senior football championship.

Defending champions Sarsfields are seeking their third consecutive title for the second time in their history.

The club achieved the same feat in 1950-’52 and they are favourites for this year’s title once again.

This Saturday, they open their campaign at St Conleth’s Park when they take on Maynooth at 7pm.

Athy, who are the bookies second favourites for the title, take on Castledermot at St Conleth’s Park on Saturday evening also.

Moorefield take on Confey in what could be the game of the round.

Last year’s intermediate champions Round Towers face a tough opener against a Celbridge side that will welcome back Paddy Brophy from Australia.

Johnstownbridge will be keen to live up to their billing as one of the title favourites as they begin their campaign against Carbury on Sunday evening.

St Laurence’s take on Clane, Allenwood meet Leixlip and Naas face Eadestown in the remaining fixtures in the SFC.