Quaid places emphasis on players 03 May 2017





Kildare manager Joe Quaid.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Kildare manager Joe Quaid.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Kildare manager Joe Quaid has stressed that the players have to show the resolve in order to get their Christy Ring Cup campaign back on track.

A narrow win over Mayo was followed by a defeat to Wicklow last week, but the Lilywhites still have a quarterfinal to look forward to this weekend.

Following an impressive league campaign, Kildare's performances in the championship have been poor to say the least.

Quaid states in the Leinster Leader that there is not much more that the management team can do and that the players must now rise to the task on the field.

“It probably has tailed off a bit but we are training very well and there isn’t a whole lot more we can do,” said Quaid.

“It’s the boys on the pitch who now have to bring the attitude, the response and the will to win and I don’t doubt that they will do just that.

“They are bitterly disappointed. We are only here to facilitate them but it’s them who put in the training and commitment. They’ll get their heads right for the next weekend.”

Kildare host Carlow in the quarterfinal at Newbridge on Saturday at 3pm.