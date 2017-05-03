'Andy was a great role model and an inspiring player' 03 May 2017





Armagh's Andy Mallon receives his All-Star award from GAA President Sean Kelly in 2005.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Armagh's Andy Mallon receives his All-Star award from GAA President Sean Kelly in 2005.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Armagh GAA has hailed Andy Mallon, who officially announced his retirement form inter-county duty, as a 'great role model'.

News broke last week that the 2005 All-Star defender was hanging up his boots and it was confirmed yesterday.

“The official announcement of Andy Mallon’s retirement from county football marks the end of the inter-county playing career of one of Armagh’s finest footballers,” a statement issued by Orchard County reads.

“Andy was part of Armagh’s U21 All Ireland winning team in 2004 and received an All Star 2005. A true gentleman on and off the field, Andy was a great role model and an inspiring player.

“On behalf of Armagh GAA we thank Andy for his dedication to Armagh over so many years. He leaves us all with great memories and we wish Andy all the very best in his retirement.”

Mallon, meanwhile, has looked back on his illustrious career and thanked all of those who guided him along the way. He has also backed Kieran McGeeney and his players to bring the glory days back to the county.

“I want to firstly thank Armagh GAA for giving me the opportunity to represent my County and my club Pearse Ogs.

“I would like to thank every manager who has coached and mentored me along the way because without their help and guidance I would never have been able to fulfil my potential.

“Also to the men that have battled alongside me, I want to thank you all for the great years and great friendships I have made along the way.

“I never won the ultimate prize but in hindsight the ultimate prize for me was pulling on the orange jersey and fulfilling my childhood dream.

“To all our great supporters who have celebrated the good times and helped us through the bad. Your support has always been appreciated.

“Last but not least thank you to my partner Gemma and daughter Mollie for allowing me to commit to play County football. It has not been easy for them but they have always been there for me.

“I’d like to wish the current players and coaching staff every success in the coming Championship. They are a special group with a fantastic manager and I have no doubt the future is bright.”