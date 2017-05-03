Jack's batteries are recharged 03 May 2017





Dublin's Jack McCaffrey.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Jack McCaffrey.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

After taking a year out in 2016, Jack McCaffrey has committed his long term future to the Dublin senior footballers.

The 2015 'Footballer of the Year' spent last summer working and travelling in Africa but his batteries have been recharged and he's looking forward to playing a part in the metropolitans' All-Ireland three-in-a-row bid this summer.

“I've had my craic,” he told The Irish Independent at the launch of AIB's sponsorship of the All-Ireland SFC.

The Clontarf player's decision to opt out of Dublin's 2016 championship campaign caught many by surprise.

“I can understand how it might strike some people as strange. And playing for Dublin was a childhood dream of mine, and I love every minute of it.

“But for some reason the spark was gone that year and obviously my close friends who know me well, when I chatted to them and explained it to them (they knew). I really, really enjoyed it (Africa).

“My head wasn't in the football. And the one thing about inter-county football is you don't half-do it. You'll be found out if you do that.”