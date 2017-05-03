Carew wary of NY challenge 03 May 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

Sligo manager Niall Carew is adamant that his side will have to be at their very best if they are to avoid a shock against New York this weekend.

The sides meet in the opening round of the Connacht SFC in New York on Sunday evening. The match will be played in very warm conditions on an astro turf pitch.

Both of these factors have Carew concerned, but he also acknowledged to the Sligo Champion that New York have been working hard ahead of this fixture.

Last year, the Exiles pushed Roscommon all the way in the corresponding fixture and Carew is only too well aware of the threat they pose.

“It is going to be a tough game. From the soundbites that are coming out of New York, they are saying that this is the best prepared team ever and they feel they can win,” said Carew.

“There is a real championship feel to this game and any thoughts about going over to New York having the craic and winning are no longer there.

“This is a big game and they are a good team and we will have to be at our best to beat them. They have fellas who are solid and they have been training extremely hard by all accounts and dropped 15 lads from the panel recently.”