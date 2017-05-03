Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 and 2 finals launched 03 May 2017





Cork will defend their Lidl National Football League Division 1 crown against 2016 Division 2 winners Donegal. Cork will defend their Lidl National Football League Division 1 crown against 2016 Division 2 winners Donegal.

The Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 & 2 Finals were launched today (Tuesday) at Parnell Park. Both matches will take place on Sunday as Cavan will play Westmeath in the Lidl NFL Division 2 Final at 2pm and that will be followed by the meeting of Cork and Donegal in the Lidl NFL Division 1 Final with both matches set to be televised live on TG4.

Westmeath have been frustrated in the Lidl National Football League finals in recent years as they will contest their 3rd Division 2 Final in 3 years having lost their previous 2 deciders. They will be hoping to make up for last year’s disappointment when they play a Cavan team that are featuring in their first Lidl NFL Final since 2010. The Lidl NFL Division 2 Final throws in at 2pm on Sunday in Parnell Park.

Cork will be hoping to maintain their remarkable record in the Lidl National Football League as they aim to claim their fifth Division One title in a row and their 11th since 2004 on Sunday. Donegal, on the other hand, will contest their first ever Division 1 final when they take the field on Sunday; however, they do have experience of playing in finals in Parnell Park having claimed the Division 2 title only 12 months ago.

Speaking at the Launch of the Lidl National Football League Division 1 & 2 Finals LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, said ‘It has been a remarkable year in the Lidl National Football Leagues. We have had intense competition in all 4 divisions and just last weekend we had two excellent matches in the Division 3 and 4 Finals. This Sunday we are expecting more of the same as 4 excellent and well matched teams play in Parnell Park. It is great to see Donegal play in the Division 1 final so soon after promotion to the top grade but they will have it all to do against Cork. There has been little to separate Cavan and Westmeath throughout the year in Division 2 so we can expect another great match between these two rivals. These are 4 well supported counties so we are looking forward to welcoming a good crowd to Parnell Park on Sunday.’

Tickets for the Lidl National Football League Finals are available at Parnell Park at €10 for adults and €5 for Under 16/OAP’s.

Lidl National Football League Division 2 Final

Cavan v Westmeath, Parnell Park, Sunday May 7th, 2:00pm (S. Mulvihill)

Lidl National Football League Division 1 Final

Cork v Donegal, Parnell Park, Sunday May 7th, 4:00pm (C. McManus)