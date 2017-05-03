Video: Cork keep it in the family
03 May 2017
Cork's Doireann O'Sullivan.
Regular Cork captain Ciara O'Sullivan will be replaced by her sister Doireann for Sunday's Lidl National League Division 1 Final against Donegal (4pm in Parnell Park).
With Ciara away on a break, the captaincy remains with county champions Mourneabbey and within the O'Sullivan family.
'It's an honour', says 5-time League winner Doireann. 'I'm hoping that nothing will change, there are leaders on the team so I don't think I'll have to do anything different other than hopefully collect the cup'.
Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.