Experienced Wexford referee handed nine-month suspension 03 May 2017





The dreaded red card. The dreaded red card.

The Wexford CCCC have come down hard on the people involved in a brawl that caused a SHL match to be abandoned.

The meeting of Shelmaliers and St James at Hollymount was called to a halt ten minutes from time by referee Declan Dennehy.

A mass brawl ensued after a mentor from each team got embroiled in a row before players, mentors and supporters from both sides became involved.

Following the CCCC’s investigation, they have handed down a nine-month ban to St James’ clubman, former inter-county footballer and experienced referee Johnny Doyle reports the Wexford People.

Mentors Darren Shiggins (Shelmaliers) and Michael Walsh (St James) were given six-month suspensions, while Shelmaliers player Ronan Kavanagh was handed a one match suspension.

All those concerned still have the option to appeal the suspensions.