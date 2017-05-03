Video: History for Liverpool students 03 May 2017





University of Liverpool made a little bit of history on the last day of British Universities Championship football in the current season.

‘That’s the first competition we’ve won as a club’, confirmed Connor Harpur after defeating University of Birmingham in the Final to win the BUGAA Mens Football Division 2 Championship.

This report from Manchester includes match action and interviews with Andrew Sweeney (University of Liverpool) and Niall Glendon (University of Birmingham). University of Bangor also competed.

Video by Mark Quinn Video for BUGAA.