Video: History for Liverpool students

03 May 2017

The University of Liverpool squad have their photograph taken at the British Universities Football Championships.

University of Liverpool made a little bit of history on the last day of British Universities Championship football in the current season.

‘That’s the first competition we’ve won as a club’, confirmed Connor Harpur after defeating University of Birmingham in the Final to win the BUGAA Mens Football Division 2 Championship.

This report from Manchester includes match action and interviews with Andrew Sweeney (University of Liverpool) and Niall Glendon (University of Birmingham). University of Bangor also competed.

Video by Mark Quinn Video for BUGAA.




Most Read Stories

Holmes/Connelly interview was 'factually incorrect', says O'Shea

Mayo squad named

Experienced Wexford referee handed nine-month suspension

Gavin extends Dublin stay

O'Halloran: back door should be opened for New York

'Andy was a great role model and an inspiring player'


Android app on Google Play