Mayo squad named 03 May 2017





Mayo's Alan Dillon.

Mayo's Alan Dillon.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has revealed his squad for the championship.

Of last year’s squad, six players will not be part of the panel for the 2017 campaign as Rochford rings the changes.

Alan Freeman opted out during the NFL and Cathal Carolan, Michael Hall, Kevin Keane (injured), Ger McDonagh and Brian Reape have been excluded.

Five members of the squad have yet to make their championship bow and they are Fergal Boland, Caolan Crowe, Danny Kirby, Donal Newcombe and Eoin O’Donoghue.

Experienced players Barry Moran and Alan Dillon are being given every opportunity to prove their fitness ahead of the championship opener on May 21st against either Sligo or New York.

The Mayo squad is as follows: David Clarke, Rob Hennelly; Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Ger Cafferkey, Stephen Coen, Caolan Crowe, David Drake, Patrick Durcan, Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Shane Nally, Donal Newcombe, Eoin O’Donoghue, Donal Vaughan; Danny Kirby, Barry Moran, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Alan Dillon, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus, Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor, Cillian O’Connor, Aidan O’Shea, Conor O’Shea, Evan Regan.