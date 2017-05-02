A star-studded all-time All-Ireland U21 FC XV 02 May 2017





To mark the demise of the All-Ireland U21 football championship, how’s this for a team comprised of Clarke Cup winning players?

On Saturday in Tullamore, Dublin defeated Galway in the final of the last-ever All-Ireland U21 FC – a competition which was contested 54 times between 1964 and 2017 inclusive.

A total of 16 counties managed to win national titles at this level – Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone, Galway, Dublin, Roscommon, Derry, Donegal, Kildare, Antrim, Meath, Down, Offaly, Westmeath and Armagh,

Some of the best players to ever pull on a jersey first came to prominence at U21 level, so it’s extremely difficult to pick out an all-time U21 winning XV … inevitably a lot of terrific players are being omitted!

1 Charlie Nelligan (Kerry)



The great Kingdom goalkeeper was between the posts for three successive All-Ireland U21 football wins in 1975, ’76 and ’77 as Dublin, Kildare and Down respectively were beaten in the finals.

2 Niall Cahalane (Cork)



The Castlehaven man captained the Rebels in Centenary Year as they got the better of Mayo in the final. He went on to represent the Leesiders at senior level for 14 years, winning seven Munster SFCs and two All-Irelands.



Mickey Linden of Down and Niall Cahalane of Cork during the 1994 All-Ireland SFC semi-final

3 Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry)

The late, great Páidí was full back on the all-conquering Kerry U21 teams of 1975 and ’76. During 15 years with the Kingdom seniors, he would add eight All-Irelands, eleven Munster SFCs, five All Stars and four leagues.

4 Keith Higgins (Mayo)

In 2006, Keith was captain of the Pat Holmes managed Mayo team that stormed to a historic 1-13 to 1-11 victory over Cork in the final in Ennis. He is one of the great defenders of the modern era.

5 Graham Geraghty (Meath)

Graham was centre half back in 1993 as the Royals got the better of Kerry in the final. He went on to collect senior All-Irelands with Meath in ’96 and ’99.





Graham Geraghty

6 Stephen O’Brien (Cork)

Nemo Rangers man O’Brien captained Cork to the 1989 All-Ireland U21 FC from centre back. He also won senior All-Irelands at full back with the Rebels that year and in 1990.

7 Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

2015 Footballer of the Year, Jack was left half back on the Dublin team that went all the way in 2012, beating Laois, Westmeath, Louth, Cork and Roscommon.





Jack McCaffrey

8 Dermot Earley (Roscommon)

The late Dermot Earley was the star turn on the Roscommon team that beat Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Donegal and Kildare en route to winning the 1966 title. He was centre forward for the final, in which the Lilywhites were pipped by 2-10 to 1-12 and went on to play senior football for his county for 20 years, winning five Connachts and two All Stars.



Dermot Earley

9 Jack O’Shea (Kerry)

Cahersiveen icon Jack won seven senior All-Irelands, six All Stars, three leagues, ten Munsters – and All-Ireland U21s in 1976 and ’77.



Jack O'Shea

10 Alan Brogan (Dublin)

Eight years before being selected as Footballer of the Year, Alan Brogan captained Dublin to the 2003 All-Ireland U21 football crown, playing an instrumental role in the five-point defeat of Tyrone in the final.





Alan Brogan

11 Peter Canavan (Tyrone)

Peter the Great captained the Red Hands to victory over Kerry in 1991 and Galway in 1992. He also played in the 1990 final against the Kingdom.





Peter Canavan

12 Pat Spillane (Kerry)

A double All-Ireland U21 winner in 1975 and ’76, Patrick Gerard Spillane went on to win twelve Munsters and eight All-Irelands at senior level.

13 Mikey Sheehy (Kerry)

Seven times an All Star, Austin Stacks legend Mikey Sheehy helped his county to All-Ireland U21 titles in 1973 and ’75. He would become one of the greats of the game, with eight senior All-Irelands in the bag by the time he retired.





Mikey Sheehy

14 John Egan (Kerry)

Late Kingdom legend John Egan wore the No.14 jersey in the 1973 final as Kerry beat Mayo by 2-13 to 0-13. He’d go on to add six senior All-Irelands and five All Stars.

15 Stephen O’Neill (Tyrone)

In 2000, a new manager named Mickey Harte led the Red Hands to a 3-12 to 0-13 All-Ireland final win over Limerick. Stephen O’Neill was one of the stars of that side and he bagged another medal twelve months later when Mayo were beaten in the decider. The Clann na nGael clubman went on to add three senior All-Irelands, three All Stars and five Ulster titles. He was Footballer of the Year in 2005.