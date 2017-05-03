CPA says 86% of its members aren't happy with club fixtures 03 May 2017





Declan Brennan and Michael Briody of the CPA Declan Brennan and Michael Briody of the CPA

The Club Players’ Association (CPA) has today released a statement regarding a recent survey taken amongst its members.

Officially launched in January, the players’ body has maintained that its chief objective is to resolve fixture issues within the GAA and revealed that their survey from the May Bank Holiday weekend shows that the majority of their members “are not happy” with club fixtures in their own county amongst other issues.

The statement in full reads:

“We are holding further discussions with senior GAA officials on Wednesday, May 3rd to set out the CPA's three fixtures options.

“In advance of the meeting on Wednesday and to test players' opinion on some of the key issues, we conducted a short survey among our registered members that attracted 3700+ responses over the bank holiday weekend. Headline statistics revealed:

“86% are not happy with the way club fixtures are run in their county

“71% favour a tiered football championship

“74% want the All Ireland club finals pre Xmas

“56% want the provincial championships scrapped

“84% want enforcement of rules...

“This feedback suggests support for the CPA proposals drafted to date.

“These proposals are based on a County by county analysis, and a review of all provincial and national competitions, all conducted since our launch.

“Following the GAA's recent announcement of fixture analysis of all counties, with a total of seven counties having been reviewed in two years, we are happy to engage with them to expedite a solution to the Fixtures problem.

“We believe there are solutions to these issues. We very strongly welcome the proposal floated for a Special Congress to consider a Hurling Super 8 proposal. We believe it provides an ideal opportunity to also consider the issues of Club fixtures and it is something we have already called for without success. It would be inconceivable at this stage not to include the Club Fixtures issue in a Special Congress and have it achieve official status under rule thereby underlining the special status of clubs and their players in the GAA.

“We believe the period before such a Congress allows the GAA to embark on the widest possible consultation to engage players and we are committed to making our channels available to achieve that.”