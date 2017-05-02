Club fixtures "hampering our preparations" - Burns 02 May 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Down manager Eamonn Burns.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Eamonn Burns says re-scheduled club games in Down are impacting on the Mourne County's championship preparations.

With a huge Ulster SFC quarter-final derby against Armagh looming on June 4th, Burns would prepare to have "a more structured build-up" to Down's biggest match of the year:

"I have to say I am disappointed to see fixtures being re-scheduled after dates have been agreed which has led to our training sessions having to be changed on occasions," the two-time All-Ireland winner told The Belfast Telegraph.

"This is hampering our preparations. I would like to see the way cleared for a more structured build-up to the game rather than have to compete, as it were, with club games.

"I accept that club players are entitled to their share of action but when dates are agreed in advance and then changed to suit certain situations this leads to problems.

"Obviously everyone in Down wants to see the county team do well but the proper platform for preparations for this huge game against Armagh has to be established and adhered to."