Arson attack on Meath club's all-weather facility

A Meath GAA club suffered an arson attack on its all-weather playing facility at the weekend.

St Ultans GFC believes that the fire damage to the facility was caused by “a small number of like minded individuals” and described Saturday as “a sad evening in the history of our club”, while also urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Facebook post from the club this afternoon showing the damage received more than 50 shares less than an hour after being was posted.