Arson attack on Meath club's all-weather facility

02 May 2017

The fantastic facilities at Sean Newman Park Bohermeen

A Meath GAA club suffered an arson attack on its all-weather playing facility at the weekend.

St Ultans GFC believes that the fire damage to the facility was caused by “a small number of like minded individuals” and described Saturday as “a sad evening in the history of our club”, while also urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Facebook post from the club this afternoon showing the damage received more than 50 shares less than an hour after being was posted.




Most Read Stories

New York disaster for Yeats men

A star-studded all-time All-Ireland U21 FC XV

"Every top player still likes to get out on the pitch for a big day"

Arson attack on Meath club's all-weather facility

McConville "a breath of fresh air" - Kelly

Dual days done - Collins


Android app on Google Play