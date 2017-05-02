McConville "a breath of fresh air" - Kelly 02 May 2017





Oisin McConville watches on as Laois warm up before the clash with Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann. Oisin McConville watches on as Laois warm up before the clash with Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann.

Eamonn Kelly says Oisin McConville is already having a big impact on the Laois hurlers.

Kelly has added the Armagh football legend to his O'Moore County backroom team and has been encouraged so far by the response of his players:

"He's a breath of fresh air. He would see a lot of similarities in where Laois are at the minute with where he was when he started off his career with Crossmaglen and Armagh. They were kind of teams in transition and that's what the lads like about him - they see a lot of similarities, too," Kelly tells The Irish Daily Mirror.

"How it came about is I got to know Oisin a while back and we've been looking to the sports psychology side of things. There were a few facets of our game where we felt we weren't working hard enough, that our body language was bad at times, and he's come in and taken a look at that.

"The way I look at it is that those Armagh players are hugely mentally tough fellas and Oisin is a qualified counsellor also, so he has come in and I find him very good for myself as well. He's a very good sounding board and the players really like him."