New York disaster for Yeats men

02 May 2017

Sligo's Kevin McDonnell.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The timing of Sunday's Connacht SFC trip to New York is "a disaster" for Sligo.

The Yeats County face the Exiles in Gaelic Park on Sunday night and defenders Kevin McDonnell, Luke Nicholson and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch will all be unavailable as they have exams at home on Monday morning.

Manager Niall Carew must also plan without key forward Niall Murphy, who has suffered a hamstring tear.

“In the wisdom of the Connacht Council, they fixed this game right in the middle of exams,” he told RTE. “It was cast in stone seemingly with no way of shifting it.

“I can’t ask players to be home in time to sit their exams on Monday morning at 9 o’clock when the game is at half 8 Irish time Sunday night. It’s a bit of a disaster for us. We just have to get on with it.”




