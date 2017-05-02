Depleted Ernemen 02 May 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

Fermanagh are going to be severely depleted for their Ulster SFC opener against Monaghan.

The Ernemen lock horns with their neighbours in the preliminary round of the provincial championship in Clones on Saturday, May 20th and manager Peter McGrath could be missing as many as nine of last year's championship squad.

Damian Kelly, James McMahon and Ciaran Corrigan have all left the squad while Martin O'Brien has been forced to retire and Conal Jones and Richard O'Callaghan have gone travelling.

Meanwhile, Ruairi Corrigan is ruled out by injury, while Declan McCusker and Ryan Jones are both major doubts for the Monaghan game.

Regarding the eleventh-hour withdrawals of Corrigan and McMahon, McGrath stated that “it is disappointing when people leave a squad, particularly in the weeks leading up to the championship and given the finite playing resources we have, I was disappointed”.