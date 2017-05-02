Video: 'Eerie' drama in league final 02 May 2017





History repeated itself at the end of Sunday’s Lidl National League Division 3 Final when Wexford denied Tipperary with the last kick of the game in Clane.

Wexford captain Fiona Rochford kicked a free to force a replay exactly 12 months after Waterford equalised against Tipperary in the same game at the same venue and almost from the same spot on the pitch.

"It’s a bit eerie," says Tipperary manager Shane Ronayne. "We aren’t getting over the line in tight games, we have to sort it out."

