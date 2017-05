Watch: Longford forward hits the woodwork four times 02 May 2017





Is this a record?

Longford hit the woodwork five times in Sunday's Lidl NFL Division 4 final - and FOUR of those were from their corner-forward Michelle Farrell.

Have a look:

Video by Jerome Quinn Media