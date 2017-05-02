"Every top player still likes to get out on the pitch for a big day" 02 May 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely has confirmed Owen Mulligan's involvement with the Exiles.

The 35-year-old triple All-Ireland winner with Tyrone made himself eligible to feature in this summer's championship by making a cameo appearance for Fulham Irish in the London IHC a fortnight ago and could be on duty for the Exiles against Leitrim in Ruislip on May 28th:

“I’ve spoken to him a good bit and I’m delighted to have him involved. You can see he’s in very good shape himself,” Wexford native Deely told The Irish News.

“I don’t know at this stage… he’s only after coming in a few weeks ago and, as he’d probably say himself, it would probably take him a while to get up to the speed of the intercounty game because he’s only played a little bit with Fulham Irish. There’s not many games in London at this time of year and we haven’t had any friendly games either.

“I’d say it’s going to be very difficult for him, but if he could feature at any stage it would be a bonus for us. Even just his experience… he’s been there, done that, he’d bring a lot of know-how to the game and help our lads that way.

“He’s been away from the Tyrone panel for a good few years and every top player still likes to get out on the pitch for a big day.”