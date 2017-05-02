Murchan takes All-Ireland final heroics in his stride 02 May 2017





Dublin's Eoin Murchan Dublin's Eoin Murchan

Dublin's Eoin Murchan has shrugged off his exceptional performance in Saturday's last-ever All-Ireland U21 FC final.

The diminutive Na Fianna clubman carried out a superb man-marking job on Galway talisman Michael Daly as the Dubs took home the silverware at Tullamore:

"It was a mismatch in terms of height and that, but I knew I had other aspects where I could get at him," he notes matter-of-factly in The Herald.

"I got a lot of help from my guys and we tried to keep the ball away from him as much as possible and I think the rest of our lads did that by pressuring the ball further out the field.

"It was a very tough match, as tough as I have had this year. He's a savage player and I knew he had a right and left foot and he's with the Galway seniors too so he is a great player and maybe things didn't go his way…"