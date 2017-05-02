Dual days done - Collins 02 May 2017





Clare's Podge Collins.

Podge Collins agrees that it's no longer feasible to play senior intercounty football and hurling at the same time.

Collins tried his hand at being a dual player with Clare but has opted to focus exclusively on hurling this year, even though he loves both games equally.

“I suppose I was kind of stubborn, wanting to do both, and trying to prove you can do it. Because you’d love to see young lads doing it, love it to be a thing. Because I do love playing hurling and football. But obviously I wasn’t successful, so," the Cratloe ace notes in The Irish Times.

“I think when games are clashing it’s very hard. If it was structured differently, maybe, but that would be very hard, to make it possible. So I’d say it’s probably done, yeah.

“I suppose coming back from the cruciate as well, it was a bit mad, the work load was a bit heavy. Even with the club, I was playing both up along, week in, week out, club league or club championship. So just to have the one to focus on now definitely gives the body more time to recover.

“Look, I love playing hurling and football. If anyone asks me what I prefer, I still don’t have one. But Donal [Moloney] and Gerry [O'Connor] have given a lot of time to Clare hurling, from under 14 up, so when they got the job, I had a chat with Colm [Collins], thinking about just doing the one, and felt I’d give hurling a rattle for a year. "