Team news: Cork reveal minor hurling selection 01 May 2017





A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The Cork minor hurling side to face Waterford in the Munster Playoff has been named.

It is the Rebels forst game in the competition against a Waterford side that lost to Clare by all of 18-points in the quarter-finals.



The winner of the tie progresses to the semi-finals with the loser of the game is guaranteed another chance against Limerick.



Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Wednesday night is at 7pm.

Cork (MHC v Waterford):

1- Ger Collins, Ballinhassig

2- Conor O Callaghan,Dromtarriffe

3- Sean O Leary Hayes, Midleton, Captain

4- Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

5- Ross Howell,Douglas

6- James Keating, Kildorrery , Vice Captain

7- Ger Millerick, Fr. O Neill's

8- Daire Connery, Na Piarsaigh

9- Diarmuid Lenihan, Ballyhooly

10- Craig Hanifin, Na Piarsaigh

11- Liam O Shea,Lisgoold

12- Brian Roche, Bride Rovers

13- Evan Sheehan, Na Piarsaigh

14- Robert Downey, Glen Rovers

15- Brian Turnbull, Douglas



Subs:



16- Ian Butler, Kildorrery

17- Jack O Callaghan, Charleville

18- Ronan Sheehan, Mallow

19- Aaron Walsh Barry, Carrigtwohill

20- Conor Desmond, Ballinhassig

21- Barry Murphy, Castlelyons

22- Brian Buckley, Dromina

23- John Geary, Newtownshandrum

24- Declan Hanlon, Blarney