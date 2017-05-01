Team news: Cork reveal minor hurling selection

01 May 2017

A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The Cork minor hurling side to face Waterford in the Munster Playoff has been named.

It is the Rebels forst game in the competition against a Waterford side that lost to Clare by all of 18-points in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the tie progresses to the semi-finals with the loser of the game is guaranteed another chance against Limerick.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Wednesday night is at 7pm.

Cork (MHC v Waterford):

1- Ger Collins, Ballinhassig
2- Conor O Callaghan,Dromtarriffe
3- Sean O Leary Hayes, Midleton, Captain
4- Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
5- Ross Howell,Douglas
6- James Keating, Kildorrery , Vice Captain
7- Ger Millerick, Fr. O Neill's
8- Daire Connery, Na Piarsaigh
9- Diarmuid Lenihan, Ballyhooly
10- Craig Hanifin, Na Piarsaigh
11- Liam O Shea,Lisgoold
12- Brian Roche, Bride Rovers
13- Evan Sheehan, Na Piarsaigh
14- Robert Downey, Glen Rovers
15- Brian Turnbull, Douglas

Subs:

16- Ian Butler, Kildorrery
17- Jack O Callaghan, Charleville
18- Ronan Sheehan, Mallow
19- Aaron Walsh Barry, Carrigtwohill
20- Conor Desmond, Ballinhassig
21- Barry Murphy, Castlelyons
22- Brian Buckley, Dromina
23- John Geary, Newtownshandrum
24- Declan Hanlon, Blarney 




