Team news: Cork reveal minor hurling selection
01 May 2017
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
The Cork minor hurling side to face Waterford in the Munster Playoff has been named.
It is the Rebels forst game in the competition against a Waterford side that lost to Clare by all of 18-points in the quarter-finals.
The winner of the tie progresses to the semi-finals with the loser of the game is guaranteed another chance against Limerick.
Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Wednesday night is at 7pm.
Cork (MHC v Waterford):
1- Ger Collins, Ballinhassig
2- Conor O Callaghan,Dromtarriffe
3- Sean O Leary Hayes, Midleton, Captain
4- Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
5- Ross Howell,Douglas
6- James Keating, Kildorrery , Vice Captain
7- Ger Millerick, Fr. O Neill's
8- Daire Connery, Na Piarsaigh
9- Diarmuid Lenihan, Ballyhooly
10- Craig Hanifin, Na Piarsaigh
11- Liam O Shea,Lisgoold
12- Brian Roche, Bride Rovers
13- Evan Sheehan, Na Piarsaigh
14- Robert Downey, Glen Rovers
15- Brian Turnbull, Douglas
Subs:
16- Ian Butler, Kildorrery
17- Jack O Callaghan, Charleville
18- Ronan Sheehan, Mallow
19- Aaron Walsh Barry, Carrigtwohill
20- Conor Desmond, Ballinhassig
21- Barry Murphy, Castlelyons
22- Brian Buckley, Dromina
23- John Geary, Newtownshandrum
24- Declan Hanlon, Blarney