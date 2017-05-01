HS hurling team of the week 01 May 2017





Laois and Antrim have three representatives each in our hurling team of the week.

Laois, Kerry, Antrim and Wicklow, to name but a few, enjoyed important wins on the hurling front over the weekend. Here's our team of the week...

1. Enda Rowland (Laois)



The O'Moore County netminder conceded two second-half goals to Meath but, overall, he can be satisfied with a solid display in their convincing victory.





2. Ger Mahon (London)



While Kevin O'Loughlin took the scoring plaudits up front, Mahon put in a solid defensive shift for the Exiles against Roscommon.



3. John Dillon (Antrim)



Dillon and his defensive colleagues restricted Down to just five points from play as they booked their place in the last four of the Christy Ring Cup.





4. Sean Cassidy (Derry)



The Longford attack got little change off Cassidy & Co in their Nicky Rackard Cup encounter at Owenbeg.



5. Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)



The Lake County suffered a second defeat from as many Leinster SHC round robin outings despite the best efforts of their captain.





6. Darren Dineen (Kerry)



Dineen and his Kerry team-mates survived a late scare against 14-man Westmeath in Mullingar but got the win they needed to keep their hopes of making the Leinster SHC proper alive.



7. Ciaran Johnston (Antrim)



The Saffrons' half-back found the back of the Down net twice from the penalty spot in Cushendall.





8. Ross King (Laois)



The O'Moore County captain's haul of 0-11 against Meath included four from general play.



9. Paddy Purcell (Laois)



Laois manager Eamonn Kelly hailed hat-trick hero Purcell's display against the Royals as “as good of a midfield display as I've seen in a long long time, if ever”.





10. Andy O'Brien (Wicklow)



Along with Christy Moorehouse, O'Brien caused plenty of problems for Kildare in Newbridge as the Garden County secured their safe passage to the semi-final stage of the Christy Ring Cup.



11. Marty Kavanagh (Carlow)



The Barrowsiders' captain hit 1-4 against Mayo as they got the disappointment of their one point opening round loss to Antrim out of their system.





12. Ronan Crowley (Lancashire)



Lancashire created history on Saturday when winning their first ever Lory Meagher fixture and the Cork native pointed the way against Fermanagh with a remarkable personal haul of 2-14.



13. Brendan Rogers (Derry)



The Derry dual star marked his return to the small ball code with a return of 3-2 against Longford in the Nicky Rackard Cup.





14. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)



The Kingdom's full-forward raised four white flags in their 0-20 to 2-12 success over Westmeath.



15. Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)



Clarke's accuracy from placed balls laid the foundations for Antrim's 12 point defeat over the Mourne County and he also chipped in with a goal.