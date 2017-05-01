Can Michael Murphy and Glenswilly retain Donegal SFC?

01 May 2017

Glenswilly's Michael Murphy celebrates at the final whistle of the 2016 Donegal SFC final against Kilcar.
©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

Sixteen teams will go to post in the race for the Donegal SFC this weekend.

Champions Glenswilly, whose star player is championship sponsor Michael Murphy, begin their defence of the Dr Maguire Cup against Ardara in Glenswilly at 2pm on Sunday. Last year's runners-up Kilcar are also at home to Gaoth Dobhair at 2pm on Sunday.

The full list of first round games are:

Saturday, May 6

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Round 1

Termon 19:00 Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 

Hibernian Park 19:00 Burt V Killybegs 

Sunday, May 7

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Round 1

Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00 Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael’s 

Gaelic Park 14:00 Bundoran V Malin 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Round 1

Glenswilly 14:00 Glenswilly V Ardara 

Kilcar 14:00 Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Round 1

Dungloe 14:00 Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 

Four Masters 14:00 Four Masters V St Eunan’s




