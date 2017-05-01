Mayo SFC throws in next weekend 01 May 2017





The Castlebar Mitchels players celebrate after retaining the Mayo SFC title.

The race for the Moclair Cup gets underway next weekend.

Many of Mayo's big names will be in action on Saturday and Sunday in the first round games. Castlebar Mitchels are in Group 4 and begin their title defence against Crossmolina in Crossmolina at 7pm on Saturday. The other Group 4 tie between Ballinrobe and Ballina Stephenites takes place in Ballinrobe at 4pm on Sunday.

In Group 1, Charlestown take on Knockmore in Charlestown at 5pm on Saturday and Garrymore are at home to All-Ireland club intermediate champions Westport at 7pm that same evening.

There are also two Group 2 games down for decision on Saturday evening - Ballaghaderreen v Hollymount / Carramore in Ballaghaderreen at 7pm and Breaffy v Davitts in Breaffy at 7.30pm. The other game on Saturday sees Cillian O'Connor's Ballintubber play host to Kiltane at 7pm in Group 3.

The other Group 3 fixture will see Claremorris and Aghamore locking horns in Claremorris at 4pm on Sunday.