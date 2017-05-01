Winning run had to end some time, says Ennis 01 May 2017





Martin Ennis says it would have been asking a lot of Meath to win all three games in the Leinster SHC round-robin series.

Having captured the Allianz League Division 2B crown and marked their return to the provincial championship after a 13-year absence with a win over Kerry eight days ago, the Royals suffered their first defeat of the season against Laois yesterday. The results means they could either qualify for the Leinster SHC quarter-finals or be relegated back to the Christy Ring Cup when they face Westmeath in two weeks' time.

"It was probably always going to come down to the third game in the group. It would have been a big surprise for Meath to win all three games in the round-robin, let's be honest about it," the Meath manager said in the Irish Daily Star.

"If Laois play like they did today against anybody, they'll trouble whoever they meet. We just didn't get into them, some of our players didn't get up for it and I can't put a finger on why that was."