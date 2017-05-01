SH challenge: Lynch gives Limerick the edge 01 May 2017





Limerick's Ronan Lynch.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Ronan Lynch.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Ronan Lynch posted 0-8 (0-6 from frees) as Limerick defeated Cork by 2-25 to 4-17 in a SH challenge in Rathbane last evening.

The game was a useful workout for both teams ahead of their respective Munster SHC clashes with Clare and Tipperary. Cork led by 2-9 to 1-7 at half-time thanks to goals from Michael Cahalane and Shane Kingston, with Colin Ryan scoring one in between for John Kiely's side.

A Seamus Harnedy major had Cork 3-9 to 1-12 ahead early in the second half and they remained in front until Darragh O'Donovan tied up the scoring at 1-20 to 3-14 with 15 minutes to go.

A Kyle Hayes goal pushed the Treaty into a 2-24 to 3-16 lead before Harnedy's second goal from a 20-metre free in injury-time left just two points between the sides at the finish.