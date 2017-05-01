Fahy took solace from outstanding O Ceallaigh display 01 May 2017





Galway's Sean Andy O Ceallaigh with Glenn O'Reilly of Dublin.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway's Sean Andy O Ceallaigh with Glenn O'Reilly of Dublin.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Galway boss Gerry Fahy took a number of positives from his side's All-Ireland U21FC final defeat to Dublin, none more so than the performance of full back Sean Andy O Ceallaigh.

"I don't know who the people in the stands gave man of the match to but, to me, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh gave as good a display as I've seen in a Gaelic jersey anywhere," he said after O Ceallaigh restricted Dublin dangerman Con O'Callaghan to just a goal from play.

Fahy felt the game was won and lost at the start of the second half when Dublin scored 1-4 without reply.

"Dublin got a spell that really punished us, every chance they got they put it over the bar. They got three or four or five in-a-row and I think that ultimately proved the difference. Even when we got the goals it wasn't enough for us to claw them back," he ruefully reflected.

"For some reason today we just didn't get to the pace of game, we were making a lot of technical errors, we just weren't pushing up on them like we were in other matches. I don't think you can do that to Dublin. They were allowed to get a bit of momentum and they grew in confidence as a result."

A proud Fahy added: "They've learned a lot this year and I've no doubt they'll come back stronger, better players as that's the character that they have inside them.

"They'll be very disappointed. I don't have any doubt that a lot of them will play senior for Galway and will win big matches for Galway in the future."