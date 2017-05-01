Down SFC draw throws up repeat of last year's final

01 May 2017

Clonduff's Jason Brown and Conor Laverty of Kilcoo.
©INPHO/Presseye/Kevin Scott.

The 2017 Down SFC is set to begin with a bang after last year's finalists Kilcoo and Clonduff were paired together in the first round.

Champions Kilcoo will open their defence of the Frank O'Hare Cup against their local rivals, while traditional giants Burren have been drawn against Glenn.

Last year's intermediate winners Bredagh will face Castlewellan, while Benny Coulter's Mayobridge will meet Longstone.

Down SFC first round draw:

Kilcoo v Clonduff

An Riocht v Downpatrick

Cumann Pheadair Naofa v Bryansford

Castlewellan v Bredagh

Longstone v Mayobridge

Loughinisland v Ballyholland

Ballymartin v Saval

Glenn v Burren




