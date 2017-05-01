Discipline disappoints Ryan 01 May 2017





Michael Ryan was left to rue Westmeath's indiscipline after their Leinster SHC loss to Kerry yesterday.

The Lake County played more than three-quarters of the game with 14 men after star forward Niall O'Brien was sent off on a second yellow card in the 15th minute.

"You don't have to kill somebody to have poor discipline," the Westmeath boss said.

"We gave away a lot of frees, we did a lot of other things wrong. It wasn't a dirty game of hurling, I don't think that there was a dirty stroke in it, but having said that, we couldn't quibble about the red card.

“We didn’t play well enough and we made a lot of mistakes during the course of the game. We’ve been up and down this year and, apart from the Antrim game in the league, we haven’t really struck a high.”

Despite losing their first two games of the round-robin series, Westmeath are not yet out of the reckoning for a Leinster SHC quarter-final place ahead of the final round against Meath at TEG Cusack Park on May 14.