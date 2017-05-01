Discipline disappoints Ryan

01 May 2017

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Dylan McIlwaine.

Michael Ryan was left to rue Westmeath's indiscipline after their Leinster SHC loss to Kerry yesterday.

The Lake County played more than three-quarters of the game with 14 men after star forward Niall O'Brien was sent off on a second yellow card in the 15th minute.

"You don't have to kill somebody to have poor discipline," the Westmeath boss said.

"We gave away a lot of frees, we did a lot of other things wrong. It wasn't a dirty game of hurling, I don't think that there was a dirty stroke in it, but having said that, we couldn't quibble about the red card. 

“We didn’t play well enough and we made a lot of mistakes during the course of the game. We’ve been up and down this year and, apart from the Antrim game in the league, we haven’t really struck a high.”

Despite losing their first two games of the round-robin series, Westmeath are not yet out of the reckoning for a Leinster SHC quarter-final place ahead of the final round against Meath at TEG Cusack Park on May 14.




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

McGee opens up about his battle with alcohol and anxiety

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Munroe quits Tyrone panel

Sutcliffe to follow in Glynn's footsteps by lining out for New York

Kelly hails 'phenomenal' Purcell display


Android app on Google Play