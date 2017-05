Munroe quits Tyrone panel 01 May 2017





Tyrone's Johnny Munroe.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Tyrone's Johnny Munroe.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Johnny Munroe has left the Tyrone football panel ahead of the county's Ulster SFC defence.

The BBC is reporting that the 24-year-old defender has withdrawn his services, despite featuring in all but one of Tyrone's Allianz League Division 1 games. However, the first round win over Roscommon was his only start.

His departure leaves the Carrickmore club without representation in Mickey Harte's squad.