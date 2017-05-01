McGee opens up about his battle with alcohol and anxiety 01 May 2017





Eamon McGee has spoken about his past struggles with anxiety, panic attacks and alcohol.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner has admitted he was "renowned more as a partier than a footballer" when he first joined the Donegal panel in 2004.

Speaking to former Cavan goalkeeper Alan O’Mara in the latest episode of the Real Talks podcast, the recently-retired defender recalled: “I think it was apparent that I struggled off the field and as a result of that, I struggled on the field, too.

“For me, it was just culture at the time. The lads all enjoyed the pints, didn’t take things too seriously. It suited me, but none of the lads suffered from anxiety attacks or panic attacks or they didn’t develop a dangerous relationship with alcohol.

“That was part of what happened to me. All them lads grew out of that, I never grew out of that phase then. That’s where I was at.

“A big enough social scene was a big part of it and unfortunately, I had other things going on in the background, too. When you add that in, it was just a bad combination. It wasn’t conducive to an elite athlete.

“For me, buses was a big one. I’m sitting on the bus sweating, on the way to college. You don’t want anyone else to know. You’re jittery, it was a wild struggle to hide it. You’re thinking you’re going to die here, you’re going to have a heart attack on a bus. It’s tight stuff.”

McGee also admitted to being "scepitcal" about Jim McGuinness' appointment as Donegal manager in 2010, and explained how he went drinking - for which he was dropped - after first meeting him.

“When Jim McGuinness came in initially, he’s on about winning All-Irelands.

“I was very sceptical of him, he dropped me from the panel for the first few months because from my initial meeting with him, I says ‘Jesus, I’m away for a few pints here.’ He got word of it, he said ‘Jesus I don’t like this, this is the old Donegal, this isn’t the Donegal I want to be part of.’

“He dropped me, thankfully he asked me back but the Donegal team, pre-Jim, and the Donegal team I ended up with, they’re two totally different animals.

“It’s hard to explain until you experience it but it’s night and day, polar opposites of each other," he added.