Kelly hails 'phenomenal' Purcell display 01 May 2017





Patrick Purcell celebrates a goal for Laois against Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann. Patrick Purcell celebrates a goal for Laois against Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann.

Laois boss Eamonn Kelly reckons Paddy Purcell's performance against Meath was as good as any produced by a midfielder in recent years.

Purcell scored 3-6 from play as the O'Moore County eased to a 3-25 to 2-13 victory at Pairc Tailteann to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Leinster SHC round-robin series.

"The guys are great to work with and we don't individualise players, but if one man should be individualised, it's Paddy Purcell," Kelly said in the Irish Daily Star.

"It's probably as good a midfield display as I've seen in a long, long time. It was phenomenal.

"He was great and I'm delighted for Paddy because he's another fella that works very hard and keeps himself right. He's the ultimate professional."