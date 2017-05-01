GAA tweets of the week 01 May 2017





Seán Bán Breathnach and Ciaran Kilkenny. Seán Bán Breathnach and Ciaran Kilkenny.

'Dublin's underage conveyor belt rolls on' - here's the best of the GAA tweets...

Delighted for Dub 21s today and especially our six @KCrokesGAAClub lads pic.twitter.com/GoOKqUpugI — Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) April 29, 2017

Congrats to the @DubGAAOfficial U-21s Winning the final All-Ireland congrats to @BallymunGAA Evan Comerford Paddy Small & Aaron Elliot — James McCarthy (@JamesyMac26) April 30, 2017

Disappointing end to a brilliant year for our U21s! So much to offer going forward in the future #GallimhAbú — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) April 29, 2017

Dublin conveyor belt rolls on quality side — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 29, 2017

An exhibition by the dubs.Where in the name of god did they find Darren Gavin..@DubGAAOfficial have no fears. Well done to both teams — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 29, 2017

Watching U-21 final - seen young boy in crowd with full Galway kit and gloves on him. have to admit I was once that child at Derry matches — Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) April 29, 2017

Congrats @DubGAAOfficial (again!!!). Fitting game to mark the end of a very enjoyable & important championship. #EirGridGAA — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) April 29, 2017

Best man ever on break ball was Greg Blaney arrived at full speed as ball dropped never caught standing under it that's when it's lottery!! https://t.co/IOsxSF5A4Y — gregmccartan (@maceyebrow) April 29, 2017

Is mór an trua go bhfuil an gclár speisialta seo ag críochnú, mór an ónóir a bheith ar an gclár deireanach. Leis an Laoch & an pleidhce SBB pic.twitter.com/zOGnKV5iQS — Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) April 28, 2017

Go néirí go geal le Dara agus gach duine ar @SeoSpoirtTG4 anocht don seo deireanach. Súil go mbeidh Dara tharnais go luath mar Láithreoir !! — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) April 28, 2017

Big crowds around Dublin tonight for Bruno Mars. More a Drake man myself #drizzy — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) April 29, 2017

Nice to be back hitting the small ball this evening .. roll on next Wednesday @StVincentsGAA1 — Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) April 27, 2017

Thanks for all the kind words over this last week. Its been a dream come true to wear the orange jearsey.l have had the time of my life — andy mallon (@andymallon4) April 29, 2017