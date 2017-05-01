GAA tweets of the week

'Dublin's underage conveyor belt rolls on' - here's the best of the GAA tweets...
Delighted for Dub 21s today and especially our six @KCrokesGAAClub lads pic.twitter.com/GoOKqUpugI
— Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) April 29, 2017
Congrats to the @DubGAAOfficial U-21s Winning the final All-Ireland congrats to @BallymunGAA Evan Comerford Paddy Small & Aaron Elliot
— James McCarthy (@JamesyMac26) April 30, 2017
Our lads pic.twitter.com/7szxA931sJ
— Raheny GAA (@RahenyGAA) April 29, 2017
Disappointing end to a brilliant year for our U21s! So much to offer going forward in the future #GallimhAbú
— Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) April 29, 2017
Dublin conveyor belt rolls on quality side
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 29, 2017
An exhibition by the dubs.Where in the name of god did they find Darren Gavin..@DubGAAOfficial have no fears. Well done to both teams
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 29, 2017
Watching U-21 final - seen young boy in crowd with full Galway kit and gloves on him. have to admit I was once that child at Derry matches
— Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) April 29, 2017
Congratulations @DesmondF12 ... coach of minor & two U-21 @DubGAAOfficial All-Ireland winning teams #greatachievement
— Dónal Óg Cusack (@DonalOgC) April 29, 2017
Congrats @DubGAAOfficial (again!!!). Fitting game to mark the end of a very enjoyable & important championship. #EirGridGAA
— Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) April 29, 2017
Best man ever on break ball was Greg Blaney arrived at full speed as ball dropped never caught standing under it that's when it's lottery!! https://t.co/IOsxSF5A4Y
— gregmccartan (@maceyebrow) April 29, 2017
Is mór an trua go bhfuil an gclár speisialta seo ag críochnú, mór an ónóir a bheith ar an gclár deireanach. Leis an Laoch & an pleidhce SBB pic.twitter.com/zOGnKV5iQS
— Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) April 28, 2017
Go néirí go geal le Dara agus gach duine ar @SeoSpoirtTG4 anocht don seo deireanach. Súil go mbeidh Dara tharnais go luath mar Láithreoir !!
— Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) April 28, 2017
Big crowds around Dublin tonight for Bruno Mars. More a Drake man myself #drizzy
— Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) April 29, 2017
Nice to be back hitting the small ball this evening .. roll on next Wednesday @StVincentsGAA1
— Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) April 27, 2017
Thanks for all the kind words over this last week. Its been a dream come true to wear the orange jearsey.l have had the time of my life
— andy mallon (@andymallon4) April 29, 2017
One of life's true gents - gave me my inter county GK debut - start in business & always had positive word #thanks #rip #gent #donieshine pic.twitter.com/ri6Igdq6fH
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) April 28, 2017
