What they said ... the weekend in quotes 01 May 2017





The Dublin players celebrate with the Clarke Cup after their All-Ireland U21FC final victory over Galway at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

“They're probably not the most talented team to put on a blue jersey and they won't mind me saying that. But without a shadow of a doubt they're the hardest-working bunch that I've ever been involved with.”

Hard work was the secret to Dublin's All-Ireland U-21 success according to Dessie Farrell.

“It means everything (to win the last U21 title). We've been planning for this. To be able to win the last one and write our name in history is absolutely fantastic.”

Darren Gavin came off the bench to exert a 'man-of-the-match' influence on the metropolitans' 2-13 to 2-7 win in Tullamore.

“They've learned a lot this year and I've no doubt they'll come back stronger, better players as that's the character that they have inside them. They'll be very disappointed. I don't have any doubt that a lot of them will play senior for Galway and will win big matches for Galway in the future.”

Defeated boss Gerry Fahy predicted bigger and better things to come from his Galway players.

“We don't individualise guys but if one man should be individualised it's Paddy Purcell, it's probably as good of a midfield display as I've seen in a long long time, if ever.”

Paddy Purcell was the O'Moore County's three goal hero in the Leinster SHC win over Meath and his manager Eamonn Kelly was keen to sing his praises.

“That was the first bad performance we've had in 12 months. And nothing seemed to go right for us at all today. You can't give Laois that kind of room, that kind of a lead. We'll regroup Tuesday night and see what happens.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Martin Ennis and his Meath players are still very much in the hunt and will travel to nearby TEG Cusack Park on Sunday, May 14.

“Relieved, more than anything.”

Kerry boss Fintan O'Connor guided his side to a hard-earned 0-20 to 2-12 victory over 14-man Westmeath.

“We didn’t play well enough and we made a lot of mistakes during the course of the game. We’ve been up and down this year and, apart from the Antrim game in the league, we haven’t really struck a high.”

It's now two defeats in as many outings for the Lake County and manager Michael Ryan.

“It's been a tough few weeks and we know that that wouldn't be good enough, but we also know our players and we have confidence and belief. In the next two weeks we'll get a bit of hurling done.”

Antrim booked their place in the last four of the Christy Ring Cup with a victory over Down and co-manager Dominic McKinley is looking forward to a break after their recent hectic schedule.

“I would call it a severe injustice. Tipperary stayed very quiet until after last Sunday’s game. We lodged an appeal on Monday morning and we have a hearing during next week. We will take it from there.”

Tipperary chairman Michael Bourke confirmed that they are contesting Jason Forde's proposed two-match ban.