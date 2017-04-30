Tipperary SHC: Champs issue a statement of intent
30 April 2017
Tipperary's Aidan McCormack celebrates scoring a point for his club Thurles Sarsfields.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
Four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields dished out a 5-32 to 0-7 hammering to Carrick Swans in Group 3 of the Tipperary SHC yesterday.
It was an action packed opening weekend on the Premier County hurling championship front and Pa Bourke finished with 0-13 to his name as the holders enjoyed a facile victory.
Michael O'Brien and Aidan McCormack accumulated 3-3 and 1-4 respectively while a 10 point return from John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer was crucial to Killenaule's 1-18 to 1-16 win over Burgess.
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Group 1
Kildangan 1-20 Borris-Ileigh 1-13
Loughmore-Castleiney 2-19 Upperchurch Drombane 0-18
Group 2
Drom Inch 3-15 Portroe 0-10
Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-16 Ballina 1-10
Group 3
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-17 Nenagh Eire Og 0-15
Thurles Sarsfields 5-32 Carrick Swan 0-07
Group 4
Killenaule 1-18 Burgess 1-16
Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-18 CJ Kickhams 0-14
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling – Seamus O’Riain Cup – Round 1
Group 1
Newport 3-14 Ballingarry 0-12
Toomevara 1-20 Roscrea 3-13
Group 2
Templederry Kenyons 0-19 Silvermines 1-13
Group 3
JK Brackens 0-19 Borrisokane 0-10
Group 4
Holycross-Ballycahill 3-26 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-18