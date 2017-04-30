Tipperary SHC: Champs issue a statement of intent 30 April 2017





Tipperary's Aidan McCormack celebrates scoring a point for his club Thurles Sarsfields.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary's Aidan McCormack celebrates scoring a point for his club Thurles Sarsfields.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Four-in-a-row chasing Thurles Sarsfields dished out a 5-32 to 0-7 hammering to Carrick Swans in Group 3 of the Tipperary SHC yesterday.

It was an action packed opening weekend on the Premier County hurling championship front and Pa Bourke finished with 0-13 to his name as the holders enjoyed a facile victory.

Michael O'Brien and Aidan McCormack accumulated 3-3 and 1-4 respectively while a 10 point return from John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer was crucial to Killenaule's 1-18 to 1-16 win over Burgess.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1



Group 1



Kildangan 1-20 Borris-Ileigh 1-13

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-19 Upperchurch Drombane 0-18

Group 2



Drom Inch 3-15 Portroe 0-10

Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-16 Ballina 1-10

Group 3



Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-17 Nenagh Eire Og 0-15

Thurles Sarsfields 5-32 Carrick Swan 0-07

Group 4



Killenaule 1-18 Burgess 1-16

Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-18 CJ Kickhams 0-14



Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling – Seamus O’Riain Cup – Round 1

Group 1



Newport 3-14 Ballingarry 0-12

Toomevara 1-20 Roscrea 3-13

Group 2



Templederry Kenyons 0-19 Silvermines 1-13

Group 3



JK Brackens 0-19 Borrisokane 0-10

Group 4



Holycross-Ballycahill 3-26 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-18