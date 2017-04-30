Kerry Club Championship: Crokes secure final spot

30 April 2017

Colm Cooper of Dr. Crokes scores a goal
©INPHO

Colm Cooper was in fine scoring form as All-Ireland champions Dr Crokes booked their place in the Kerry club championship final today.

The Gooch hit five points in the Killarney outfit's 1-15 to 1-10 win over Rathmore.

County star Paul Murphy gave Rathmore the perfect start when raising a green flag inside the opening minute but that was cancelled out by a Daithi Casey second-half penalty.

Meanwhile, James O'Donoghue raised three white flags in Killarney Legion's 1-12 to 1-11 quarter-final replay victory over Dingle.

Paul Geaney registered 1-3 for Dingle but his efforts proved to be in vain.

In round 1 of the relegation play-off, Austin Stacks got the better of Kerins O'Rahillys by 1-15 to 0-9.




