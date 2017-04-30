Cork SFC: Holders off to a flier
30 April 2017
Monaleen's Daniel Enright tackles John Hayes of Carbery Rangers.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Champions Carbery Rangers got the defence of their Cork SFC title off to an impressive start with a 14 point victory over Clonakilty at Castlehaven today.
John Hayes and Robbie Kiely netted the goals in the Rosscarbery side's 2-15 to 1-4 victory.
Meanwhile, in the opening game, Carbery and Illen Rovers had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Stephen Leonard scored a goal for Illen Rovers but it finished 1-13 to 0-16 after extra-time.
Two Dan McEoin frees salvaged a draw for Illen.