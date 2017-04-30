Leinster SHC: Purcell the star of the show as Laois lower Meath's colours 30 April 2017





Laois' John Lennon and Ross King.

Laois laid down a marker in the first-half of today's Leinster SHC round robin encounter with Meath at Pairc Tailteann before running out convincing 3-25 to 2-13 winners.

A Paddy Purcell first-half hat-trick effectively put the game beyond the Royal County's reach.

Despite losing experienced defender Cahir Healy to injury early on, the O'Moore County seized control of proceedings and Purcell's three goal blitz boosted them into an unassailable 3-13 to 0-7 interval lead.

Second-half goals from Steven Clynch and Joey Keena added some respectability to the scoreboard from a Meath point of view but they lost Keith Keoghan to a second yellow card with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Purcell finished with 3-6 to his name while Ross King sent over 11 points, including four from open play.

More to follow...