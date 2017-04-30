Connacht MFC: Tribesmen ease into last four at Mayo's expense 30 April 2017





Galway manager Stephen Joyce Galway manager Stephen Joyce

A three goal first-half blitz sent Galway on the road to a convincing Connacht MFC quarter-final victory over rivals Mayo at MacHale Park today.

The Stephen Joyce managed outfit prevailed on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-11 in front of an official attendance of 1,902 spectators.

Goals from Daniel Kenny (2) and Martin Kerrigan sowed the seeds for the impressive 13 point success and separated the sides - 3-7 to 0-7 - at the break.

Padraic Costello opened up a 10 point gap with the first score after the resumption and full-forward Evan Murphy tagged on another shortly after.

The remainder of the second-half followed a similar pattern with the Damian Gavin managed Mayo unable to gain a foothold in the contest and all they could muster was four points in response.

Aiming to go one step further than last year's All-Ireland final defeat, the Tribesmen will now turn their attention to a penultimate stage clash with Roscommon which is not scheduled to be played until after the Leaving Certificate exams.