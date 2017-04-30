Ring and Rackard Cup quarter-final pairings 30 April 2017





The draws for the Christy Ring Cup and Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals have been made.

London will play Down and Kildare will play Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Antrim or Wicklow.

Armagh will play Longford and Monaghan will play Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Derry or Tyrone.

Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals

London v Down

Kildare v Carlow

Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals

Armagh v Longford

Monaghan v Donegal

Games are scheduled for Saturday 6th May, CCCC will confirm fixture details in the coming days.