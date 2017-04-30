Ring and Rackard Cup quarter-final pairings

30 April 2017

The Nicky Rackard Cup.

The draws for the Christy Ring Cup and Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals have been made.

London will play Down and Kildare will play Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Antrim or Wicklow. 

Armagh will play Longford and Monaghan will play Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Derry or Tyrone. 

Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals

London v Down

Kildare v Carlow

Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals

Armagh v Longford

Monaghan v Donegal

Games are scheduled for Saturday 6th May, CCCC will confirm fixture details in the coming days. 




Most Read Stories

"Love him or loathe him, you can't ignore the devil in him"

Leinster SHC: Kingdom survive late Westmeath scare

Connacht MFC: Tribesmen ease into last four at Mayo's expense

Clynch targets another big scalp

Ring and Rackard Cup quarter-final pairings

Team news: O'Moore County primed for Royal test


Android app on Google Play