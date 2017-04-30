Ring and Rackard Cup quarter-final pairings
30 April 2017
The Nicky Rackard Cup.
The draws for the Christy Ring Cup and Nicky Rackard Cup quarter-finals have been made.
London will play Down and Kildare will play Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Antrim or Wicklow.
Armagh will play Longford and Monaghan will play Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals. The winners will advance to the semi-finals where they will play either Derry or Tyrone.
Christy Ring Cup Quarter-Finals
London v Down
Kildare v Carlow
Nicky Rackard Cup Quarter-Finals
Armagh v Longford
Monaghan v Donegal
Games are scheduled for Saturday 6th May, CCCC will confirm fixture details in the coming days.