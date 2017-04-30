Team news: O'Moore County primed for Royal test

30 April 2017

Offaly's Shane Dooley with Cahir Healy of Laois.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The Laois team that will take on Meath in today's Leinster SHC round round fixture at Pairc Tailteann (3pm) has been named by manager Eamonn Kelly.

The O'Moore County will be hoping to make it two wins from as many outings having accounted for Westmeath on a scoreline of 1-23 to 2-17 seven days ago.

Laois (Leinster SHC v Meath) – Enda Rowland; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Ciaran Collier, Charles Dwyer, Lee Cleere; Ross King, Paddy Purcell; Cian Taylor, Aidan Corby, Ben Conroy; Willie Dunphy, Stephen Maher, Patrick Whelan.




Most Read Stories

"Love him or loathe him, you can't ignore the devil in him"

Leinster SHC: Kingdom survive late Westmeath scare

Connacht MFC: Tribesmen ease into last four at Mayo's expense

Clynch targets another big scalp

Ring and Rackard Cup quarter-final pairings

Team news: O'Moore County primed for Royal test


Android app on Google Play