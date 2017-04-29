Farrell not interested in Dublin senior job 29 April 2017





Dessie Farrell has no interest in becoming Dublin senior football manager.

The former GPA chief executive has put himself in pole position to succeed Jim Gavin after he guided the Dubs to victory over Galway in the last-ever All-Ireland U21 football final this evening, having previously won the same competition in 2014 and an All-Ireland minor title two years earlier.

"We were through to 21 and we’ve seen it out now and that’ll be it. My roots have been in the development squad stuff and through to minor and the natural evolution was to take on the 21s," he said.

“The senior is a whole different ball game. The time commitment that’s required at that level, like this is ridiculous but at senior level it’s gone to a whole new level. I have great admiration and respect for the men that take on the role in any county. It’s just where I’m at in my own career I can’t see it, to be honest.”

Farrell also ruled out the prospect of managing Dublin in the new U20 championship next year.

“No, I think that’ll be somebody else’s. Maybe some of the management team will do it," he continued.

“They’re a wonderful bunch and it’s been a pleasure to work with them for the years that I have from development squads through minor and U21.”