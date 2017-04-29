Dublin SHC: All-Ireland champions beaten by 'Boden 29 April 2017





Cuala, who were crowned All-Ireland club hurling champions just six weeks ago, were brought back down to earth with a bang this evening when they suffered a 0-17 to 1-18 defeat to Ballyboden St. Enda's in the first round of the Dublin SHC at Parnell Park.

Former county dual star Conal Keaney scored an injury-time goal before David O'Connor added an insurance point for the former kingpins. Fortunately for Cuala, the Dublin SHC is run on a round-robin basis so all isn't lost for them after this early setback.

With the wind behind them, 'Boden led by 0-10 to 0-7 at half-time before extending their advantage to seven through points from Simon Lambert and Niall Ryan after the restart. But five points from David Treacy - who top-scored with 0-12 - brought the Dalkey men back into it before Keaney struck late to end their comeback.

Also this evening, O'Toole's were 3-22 to 0-11 winners over Naomh Barrog.