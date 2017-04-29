'It means everything to win the last U21' 29 April 2017





Darren Gavin could hardly contain his delight after Dublin won the last-ever All-Ireland U21 football final.

Having lost his place in the starting XV, Gavin came off the bench to produce a man of the match performance as Dessie Farell's charges defeated Galway by 2-13 to 2-7 in Tullamore.

"It means everything (to win the last U21 title). We've been planning for this. To be able to win the last one and write our name in history is absolutely fantastic," the wing back told TG4.

"We've been training since the start of the year. This is our goal and I'm absolutely delighted that the lads were able to come through. A brilliant day."

Boosted by Con O'Callaghan's fisted goal, the Dubs opened up an eight-point lead in the third quarter before Galway halved the deficit and then hit the post.

"We've always come out in the second half with a real point to prove and we did the exact same thing today," Gavin continued.

"Galway came back at us as we knew they would and we just had to dig deep and we were able to get the last goal and a few points at the end."