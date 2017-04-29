Ring Cup: Wicklow edge thriller as Antrim also progress 29 April 2017





Antrim's Conor McKinley with Scott Nicholson of Down

Wicklow and Antrim qualified for the Christy Ring Cup semi-finals with wins over Kildare and Down this afternoon.

In a brilliant game at Newbridge, Wicklow finished strongly to edge out Kildare on a 3-18 to 2-19 scoreline. Seamus Murphy's charges led by 1-10 to 0-11 at half-time thanks to Andy O'Brien's goal and they looked set for a comfortable victory when sub Padraig Doyle and O'Brien scored two more in the space of three minutes to give them 3-13 to 0-17 lead with 15 minutes to go.

But the hosts stormed back with majors from ex-Kilkenny star John Mulhall and Chris Bonus to take a 2-18 to 3-13 lead, only for the Garden County to outscore them by 0-5 to 0-1 in the closing stages per Christy Moorehouse (four) and Andy O'Brien points.

The other Round 2A clash at Cushendall wasn't nearly as dramatic as Antrim eased to a 3-15 to 0-11 victory over a depleted Down outfit.

Despite the absence of Neil McManus whose wedding clashed with the game, the Saffrons led by 2-6 to 0-9 at half-time thanks to goals from the Johnston brothers, Conor and Ciaran. Ciaran Clarke added a third with four minutes remaining to seal the win.

Carlow will face either Kildare or Down in the quarter-finals next weekend after their 5-18 to 2-7 Round 2B rout of Mayo at Netwatch Cullen Park.

James Doyle and Kevin McDonald scored two goals each, while Marty Kavanagh also netted as the Barrowsiders bounced back from last weekend's extra-time loss to Antrim.

Mayo now face a relegation playoff against neighbours Roscommon after they suffered a crushing 1-9 to 4-24 defeat to London in Dr Hyde Park this evening.