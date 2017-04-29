Meagher Cup: famous win for Lancashire 29 April 2017





Lancashire recorded their first ever victory in the Lory Meagher Cup this afternoon.

And how fitting it was that it came on home soil at Old Bedians in Manchester. Ronan Crowley scored 2-5 in the first half as they eased to an historic 2-22 to 0-15 win over Fermanagh.

Down the M6 and with GAA president President Aogán Ó Fearghail among the attendance at Paric na hEireann, Warwickshire made it two wins from two when overcoming Sligo by 2-20 to 2-9 with Sean Hennessy leading their scoring charge.

Meanwhile, Cavan are still awaiting their first win since returning to inter-county action after they suffered a 0-12 to 1-20 defeat to Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon. The visitors had been leading by two points before Zak Moradi's 34th minute gave Leitrim a slender 1-5 to 0-7 advantage at the interval.