Leinster MHC: Wexford and Laois into last four 29 April 2017





The Leinster MHC semi-final pairings are now known after Wexford and Laois came through today's quarter-finals.

Wexford will face holders Dublin, while Laois will meet Kilkenny in two weeks' time following their respective victories over Offaly and Meath.

At Innovate Wexford Park, the hosts were always in control as they ran out 2-17 to 1-13 winners. They led by 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time with Ross Banville setting up Jack Devereux for the goal. A Charlie McGuckin goal extended the Model County's advantage to 2-13 to 0-8 before Offaly scored a late consolation.

In a game of two halves at O'Moore Park, Laois overcame Meath by 1-19 to 1-14. Favoured by a strong wind in the first half, the home side opened up a huge 1-16 to 0-5 half-time lead with top-scorer Ciaran Comerford accounting for their goal. But the Royals refused to give up the ghost and, aided by a Brian Dowling goal, they had reduced the deficit to just five points by the final whistle.