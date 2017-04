Team news: Offaly minors stay the same 29 April 2017





The Offaly team to face Wexford in this afternoon's Leinster MHC quarter-final at Innovate Wexford Park is unchanged from that which defeated Kildare in the previous year.

Offaly (MH v Wexford): Ciaran Flynn; Luke O'Connor, Cathal O'Meara, Aidan King; Ciaran Guinan, Barry Keeley, Padraig Cantwell; David Nally, Conor Quinn; Mark O'Brien, Oisin Hickey, Conor Langton; Lochlann Kavanagh, Joey Keenaghan, Aaron Kenny (captain).